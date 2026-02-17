Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,976 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 6,845 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTBD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2,182.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 12,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

