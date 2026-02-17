Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $3.90. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $3.6150, with a volume of 1,695,462 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The firm has a market cap of $634.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

