5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $20.49. 5N Plus shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 208 shares traded.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.97.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

