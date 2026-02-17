ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,821,414.77 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,821,414.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,853,141 shares in the company, valued at $407,905,396.29. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,560 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,222 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.09 per share, with a total value of $2,899,603.98.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,201 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,422,491.10.

On Monday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,939 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,815,470.61.

On Friday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,796 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,114.36.

On Thursday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,423 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.31 per share, for a total transaction of $991,853.13.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $451,062.60.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $1,873,944.62.

On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.27 per share, with a total value of $544,109.82.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.56 per share, with a total value of $1,423,176.48.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 111,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,507. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,359,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,411,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 73,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.