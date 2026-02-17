Gregory Mcconnell Acquires 1,550 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Mcconnell acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,012.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,988. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of COFS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 60,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

COFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 163,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.