John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,389 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 9,095 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company's shares are short sold.

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock International High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHID. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 68,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (JHID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying stocks from developed markets outside the US. The fund selects and weights large- and mid-cap companies based on a proprietary systematic approach. JHID was launched on Dec 20, 2022 and is managed by John Hancock.

