Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,455 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 18,133 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NCLO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 21,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Get Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $752,000.

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total return through investments in USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. NCLO was launched on Dec 10, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.