First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Short Interest Up 31.5% in January

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,795 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 10,491 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,560 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MARB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 24,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.03. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

