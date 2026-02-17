ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP) CEO Sells $442,800.00 in Stock

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) CEO David Oneil sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Price Performance

NYSE:ESP traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 33,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,896. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Freedom Capital raised ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corporation (NYSE: ESP) specializes in the design and production of precision wound components and power conversion solutions for demanding applications. The company’s core offerings include custom transformers, inductors, chokes and electromagnetic assemblies engineered to meet rigorous performance standards in defense, industrial, medical and renewable energy markets. By integrating advanced design tools with in-house manufacturing capabilities, Espey delivers tailored passive magnetic components that address electromagnetic compatibility, thermal management and size-weight constraints.

In addition to its wound component expertise, Espey provides a range of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters, magnetics subassemblies and custom power supplies.

Featured Stories

