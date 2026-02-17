Mark Rayha Sells 4,370 Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GD traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.22. 1,024,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,300. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $369.70.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.