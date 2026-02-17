Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $29.17. Zenas BioPharma shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 224,448 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore assumed coverage on Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Zenas BioPharma Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 25,985 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $584,662.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 347,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,280. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen acquired 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $390,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,145. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 202,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SR One Capital Management LP raised its position in Zenas BioPharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 5,037,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,924,000 after purchasing an additional 126,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,715,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,603,000 after acquiring an additional 853,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after acquiring an additional 290,307 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 118,358 shares in the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

