Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.46. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.4651, with a volume of 122,088 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and markets both branded and generic pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company focuses on complex dosage forms—including injectables, sterile formulations and oncology therapies—and seeks to address unmet medical needs through advanced drug delivery technologies. Its product portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as pain management, oncology and cardiovascular care.

Since its founding in 2007, Elite Pharmaceuticals has pursued strategic partnerships and licensing agreements to expand its pipeline and manufacturing capabilities.

