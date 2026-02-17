Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Short Interest Up 33.0% in January

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,997 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 6,011 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.74.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

