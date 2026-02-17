Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,704 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 21,062 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48.

Get Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 945.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 232.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.