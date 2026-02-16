SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Short Interest Update

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 132,662 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 163,026 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUGP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SU Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SU Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SU Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. SU Group has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services. The company also engages in the design, supply, installation, maintenance, and testing and commissioning of various security systems.

