Short Interest in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Drops By 31.4%

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 146,401 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 213,472 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $345.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIS. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 198.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 138,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,741,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

