Short Interest in iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) Declines By 21.9%

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,458 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 23,628 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IDEF traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $34.74. 14,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Get iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF alerts:

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

About iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF

BlackRock ETF Trust – iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It is co managed by BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across industrials, capital goods, aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, electrical engineering, industrial conglomerates, commercial and professional services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.