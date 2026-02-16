Head-To-Head Analysis: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) versus Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Careview Communications and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Careview Communications -39.94% N/A -78.17% American Well -38.38% -35.33% -26.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Careview Communications and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Careview Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Well 1 6 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Well has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 37.98%. Given American Well’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Careview Communications.

56.1% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Careview Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Careview Communications and American Well”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Careview Communications $8.25 million N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A American Well $249.32 million 0.35 -$95.70 million ($5.95) -0.90

Careview Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Volatility & Risk

Careview Communications has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Well beats Careview Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Careview Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

