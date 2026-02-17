Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO) Drops By 17.2%

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 587,979 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 709,963 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 135,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DAO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.29. 209,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.36. Youdao has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.46 million. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.81%.

DAO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Youdao in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc (NYSE: DAO), established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao’s offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

