abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 594,160 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 722,690 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,113,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,437.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,238. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $197.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s sponsor is ETF Securities USA LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETF Securities Ltd.

