So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 503,976 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 667,535 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 635,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $145,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SY. Wall Street Zen raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

So-Young International Price Performance

So-Young International stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $327.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.64 million.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates a leading digital marketplace and community platform focused on the medical aesthetic industry in China. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2013, the company connects consumers seeking cosmetic treatments with a network of accredited clinics, licensed physicians and beauty service providers. Its online ecosystem offers a wealth of educational content, peer reviews and before-and-after galleries designed to help users make informed decisions about aesthetic procedures.

The company’s platform is accessible via web and mobile applications, where users can browse service packages, compare providers, read expert articles and schedule appointments directly through an integrated booking system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.