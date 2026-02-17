Short Interest in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Decreases By 24.2%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 30,876 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 340,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 308,682 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,121,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,476,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VIOV opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $109.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

