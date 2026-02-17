Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 858 and last traded at GBX 858.95, with a volume of 108745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883.

GAMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 905.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 970.21. The stock has a market cap of £789.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

