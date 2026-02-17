Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 858 and last traded at GBX 858.95, with a volume of 108745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883.
GAMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.50.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
