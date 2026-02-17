Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

WMT stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,790,653. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

