Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,855 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,205,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 target price (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.38.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $1,008,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,852,324.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,566.57. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $6,975,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $314.40 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.67 and a 200 day moving average of $424.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

