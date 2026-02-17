Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total transaction of $698,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,608.25. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock worth $8,625,166 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.42.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

