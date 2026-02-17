Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62,683 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,683 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 432,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

