Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,695,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,452,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,350 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,964,000 after buying an additional 817,434 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,814,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 756,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,927.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 611,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.