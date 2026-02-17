AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,514 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 3,078 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,332 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,332 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LOWV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.75. 4,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,881. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.71. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $80.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04.

Institutional Trading of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOWV. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Company Profile

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research. LOWV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

