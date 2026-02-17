State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $12.12 Million Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 702,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,166 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

