Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,885 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in American International Group by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC raised their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

