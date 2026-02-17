Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 86.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4,255.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,900. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $345,736.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 165,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,941.94. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.