LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8,004.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $306.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.93.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
Trending Headlines about Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud strength and AI adoption: Cloud revenue surged ~48% y/y, Gemini usage and API adoption are scaling rapidly and enterprise backlog expanded sharply—this supports longer‑term growth expectations. Google Cloud Revenue Just Surged 48%
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Several firms (Piper Sandler, KeyBanc and others) raised price targets after Q4 results, providing a cushion for the shares despite recent weakness. Piper Sandler and KeyBanc Raise Alphabet Price Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: AI summit visibility: CEO Sundar Pichai (and other industry leaders) attending a high‑profile AI summit in India raises Alphabet’s strategic profile in a key market but is more of a long‑term positive than an immediate price driver. India hosts global AI summit
- Neutral Sentiment: Options/contrarian flows: Some market commentary flags muted institutional urgency and suggests option strategies and contrarian buyers may be active around the pullback. This can limit downside but won’t move fundamentals immediately. Calm Waters for Alphabet Stock Present a Tempting Options Trade
- Negative Sentiment: Huge 2026 CapEx guidance and financing worries: Management signaled $175–185B in 2026 capex to build AI compute; investors fear lower free cash flow and additional debt issuance to fund spending. That guidance (and talk of tapping debt markets) is a primary reason for near‑term selling. Alphabet Stock Opinions on Q4 Earnings and AI Capex Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling: Recent filings and fund rebalances show notable insider sales and some large institutional trims, which increases short‑term selling pressure and investor caution. Altarock Partners Cuts Alphabet Stake
- Negative Sentiment: Retail sentiment/near‑term price action: Social discussions and short‑term technical selling (and a recent analyst note citing a $348 target after a February dip) have amplified momentum to the downside in the short term. Analysts Set $348 Target for Google After February Dip
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
