Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.67 and last traded at GBX 2.67. 29,576,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 16,086,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35.

Altona Rare Earths Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.58.

Get Altona Rare Earths alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cedric Simonet purchased 711,712 shares of Altona Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £14,234.24. Also, insider Louise Adrian purchased 546,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £10,934.02. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,400,677 shares of company stock worth $2,801,354 over the last 90 days. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altona Rare Earths Company Profile

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specializing in Critical Raw Materials exploration and development in Africa.

The Company is currently involved in copper and silver exploration at the Sesana project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana, in rare earths exploration at the Monte Muambe project in Mozambique, and is also assessing the possibility to rapidly develop a fluorspar mining operation, also at Monte Muambe.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altona Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altona Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.