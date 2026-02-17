JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,900,633 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,538,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,900,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $1,356,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

