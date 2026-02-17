JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,065,547 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,779,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,882,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

