LSV Asset Management Acquires 30,100 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 356.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $113,250.90. Following the sale, the director owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,459.30. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,787 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $256,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,726.60. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock worth $477,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company’s manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar’s portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

