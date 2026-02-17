Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.59 and traded as high as $49.85. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 2,204,429 shares trading hands.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.88 and a beta of 1.18.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.0%. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -52.94%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
- Silver records prices are great. Monthly income is better
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.