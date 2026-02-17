Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.59 and traded as high as $49.85. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 2,204,429 shares trading hands.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.0%. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -52.94%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,275 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $73,703,000 after buying an additional 245,198 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,978.4% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,424 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

