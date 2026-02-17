Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,857 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 65,205 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 126,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 34,542.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 922,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 919,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.09. 141,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.