Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $8.96. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $8.7250, with a volume of 3,249,993 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IVR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 34.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.5%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,180,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,356,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 101,303 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,544,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,149 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

