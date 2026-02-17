Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,760 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 16,527 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,809 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,809 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The stock has a market cap of $295.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.62. Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $2.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 847.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:PPIE Free Report ) by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.98% of Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Putnam Panagora ESG International Equity ETF (PPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in developed international companies of any capitalization, excluding the US. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPIE was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

