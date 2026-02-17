Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Declines By 24.6%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 778,614 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 1,032,849 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,941,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,941,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 583.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.01. 10,378,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

