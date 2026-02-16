Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 66,459 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 79,948 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caravelle International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Caravelle International Group Stock Up 9.2%

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:HTCO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,213. Caravelle International Group has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

