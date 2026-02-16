NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) versus Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Financial Survey

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) and Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Ceva shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ceva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and Ceva”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ceva $106.94 million 5.09 -$8.79 million ($0.46) -49.28

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceva.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeoMagic and Ceva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ceva 1 0 5 0 2.67

Ceva has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.45%. Given Ceva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ceva is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Volatility & Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceva has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Ceva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Ceva -10.49% -3.54% -3.08%

Summary

Ceva beats NeoMagic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company’s wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves’ Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves’ Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company’s application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

