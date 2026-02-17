Contrasting Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) and Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and Biofrontera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Biofrontera 1 0 1 0 2.00

Biofrontera has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 252.56%. Given Biofrontera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A Biofrontera -47.28% -1,104.09% -93.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and Biofrontera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RenovaCare and Biofrontera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biofrontera $37.32 million 0.24 -$17.76 million ($1.63) -0.48

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biofrontera.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of -145.75, suggesting that its share price is 14,675% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biofrontera has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Biofrontera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biofrontera beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. It offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. The company also provides Xepi, a topical non-fluorinated quinolone that inhibits bacterial growth for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

