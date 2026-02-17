Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Drops By 18.6%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,233,427 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 1,516,140 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.9%
NYSE:CLH traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.61. The company had a trading volume of 707,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $276.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
Founded in 1980 by Alan S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Silver records prices are great. Monthly income is better
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.