Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Drops By 18.6%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,233,427 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 1,516,140 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $237.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:CLH traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.61. The company had a trading volume of 707,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $276.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.