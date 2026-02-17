Polen Capital China Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCCE) Short Interest Update

Polen Capital China Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 364 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 273 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Polen Capital China Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCCE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. Polen Capital China Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Polen Capital China Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 226.0%.

Polen Capital China Growth ETF Company Profile

The Polen Capital China Growth (PCCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of Chinese growth companies deemed to have a sustainable competitive advantage. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. PCCE was launched on Mar 1, 2024 and is issued by Polen.

