Comparing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sportradar Group and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 17 1 2.82 Leatt 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.70, indicating a potential upside of 92.47%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Leatt.

This table compares Sportradar Group and Leatt”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $1.20 billion 4.12 $36.95 million $0.32 51.47 Leatt $44.03 million 1.30 -$2.20 million $0.36 25.39

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leatt. Leatt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 7.84% 9.97% 3.98% Leatt 4.12% 5.87% 4.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Leatt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Leatt on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Leatt

(Get Free Report)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor products, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet bags, hats, and hydration kits; casual clothing, caps, and sunglasses; and apparel that comprises suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for personal protective equipment sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and direct to end consumers through digital channels and online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.