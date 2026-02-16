Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 643,486 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 515,820 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,117,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,117,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

GTEC remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Monday. 89,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Greenland Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenland Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a China-based designer and manufacturer of clean energy solutions specializing in biomass resource utilization. The company develops and produces pellet fuel production lines, biomass boilers, pellet stoves and turnkey systems for sustainable heat and power generation. Its product portfolio also includes industrial‐scale pelletizers, dryers, combustion equipment and control systems optimized for agricultural and forestry residues.

Beyond equipment supply, Greenland Technologies provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with installation, commissioning and maintenance support for biomass energy facilities.

