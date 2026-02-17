Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,160 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 5,631 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 23.37%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp., founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, specializes in the design, development and manufacture of precision electronic components and sensor systems. The company’s core product offerings include magnetostrictive transducers, torque and position sensors, wideband RF and microwave amplifiers, as well as high-reliability printed circuit boards and molded bus assemblies. These solutions are engineered to withstand harsh operating environments and meet stringent performance requirements.

Espey’s sensor technologies are employed in applications ranging from industrial automation and energy production to commercial and military aerospace platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.